IndyStar reporter investigates child sex trafficking

Adults buy children for sex more than 2.5 million times per year in the United States. It's a statistic that haunted IndyStar reporter Tim Swarens. He dedicated a year to investigating the commercial sex trade of children. He visited eight countries and put together a 10-part series for the IndyStar. The first part was released this week, and he visited FOX59 to talk about what made his investigation possible, and what gave him the idea to get started.
