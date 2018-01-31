Lunchtime look
Pleasant finish to the month
We started off the month with a high of only 4 degrees and a low of -10 degrees, however, we’re ending the month on a “warm” note. This afternoon, highs will approach 50 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel closer to 40.
Winds stay strong out of the south at 20-25 mph with winds gusting near 30 mph this afternoon. Secure loose objects and use caution on the roads. Especially, if you drive a high profile vehicle.
Big changes come tomorrow.
Rain and snow chances return. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and we will see wind chills near and below 0 by Friday morning.