Lunchtime look

Pleasant finish to the month

We started off the month with a high of only 4 degrees and a low of -10 degrees, however, we’re ending the month on a “warm” note. This afternoon, highs will approach 50 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel closer to 40.

Winds stay strong out of the south at 20-25 mph with winds gusting near 30 mph this afternoon. Secure loose objects and use caution on the roads. Especially, if you drive a high profile vehicle.

Big changes come tomorrow.

Rain and snow chances return. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and we will see wind chills near and below 0 by Friday morning.