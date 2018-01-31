Man sought after attempted robbery at northwest side laundry business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a northwest side laundry business.

According to IMPD, the robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2018, at Michigan Road Laundry, 5903 N. Michigan Rd.

The suspect came into the business and handed a note to an employee demanding money. He didn’t display a weapon, police said, but implied he was armed in his note.

After leaving empty-handed, he walked to the rear lot of a nearby business and got into a small black four-door vehicle with tinted windows. The car was missing the driver’s side front hubcap and had a license plate on the front.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who wore a red Nike hoodie, black gym pants and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.