New month new pattern; Two cold fronts to pass before weekend opens

WINDY WARM UP

Wind gusts peaked at 41 mph in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon but a wind shift is coming. The first of two cold fronts will pass early Thursday morning. A second front arrives Thursday night.

Our temperatures neared and surpassed 50-degrees in many locations for the final day of January. It was an interesting month – at one point the coldest ever on record and 11-degrees per day below normal. We cut the deficit in half over the past two weeks. January 2018 will end closer to 3-degrees per day below normal and among the coldest 30 percent on record.