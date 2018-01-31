Rahal Letterman Lanigan partners with Total in multi-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the 2018 IndyCar season quickly approaching, Rahal Letterman Lanigan announced Wednesday that the team will partner with Total Specialties USA in a multi-year deal.

The partnership makes Total the team’s official lubricant partner, as well as the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Honda at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“To have them back on board is special for us and I really want to emphasize the size of this, this is a big deal,” Graham Rahal said. “This is a big deal for RLL, this is a big deal for me personally. This is a big deal for IndyCar racing. To get new companies involved, Total is the fourth-largest oil and gas company in the world, speaks volumes. When a company like this is putting a lot of eggs in our basket, it means a lot so I’m excited for Long Beach to have them as the primary there and a major associate all year long and obviously a strategic partner working together to develop things and lubricants that might help us perform better.”

This partnership marks a reunion for the Rahal name and Total, as the company was an associate sponsor of Bobby Rahal’s car when he won the 1992 IndyCar Series Championship, the final of his three.

“It’s a classic case of what goes around, comes around,” team owner Bobby said. “Total, when I first started Team Rahal back in 1991, Total signed on with us and we won the championship together in ’92, and here we are 26 years later doing it all again and hopefully will have the same result.”

RLL will boast a two-car team in the 2018 season, with the addition of reigning Indy500 champion Takuma Sato alongside Graham.

“Total has a very strong history in motorsports that continues today but it’s been in existence for many, many years, whether it’s Le Mans or Formula One or what have you, so there’s an opportunity for us to work with them to develop lubricants and greases and what have you that could well be better than anything else out there. Of course, it doesn’t take much to have an advantage, so we’re hopeful that technology we are able to share in.”

The 2018 IndyCar season opens on March 11 in St. Petersburg.