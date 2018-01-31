× RECIPE: Hot Reuben Dip

Hot Reuben Dip

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

2 ½ cups (12 oz.) shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 can (14 oz.) sauerkraut, well-drained and patted slightly dry if necessary

2 heaping cups diced Deli Corned Beef (buy a 1 pound chunk of corned beef)

½ to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional

Garnishes: some diced corned beef and chopped green onions

Crackers, chips or rye cocktail bread slices*

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a large bowl, beat softened cream cheese with a fork. Stir in Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing. Add sauerkraut, diced corned beef and hot pepper sauce, and stir well.

Grease or spray an 11.5 x 8 inch glass casserole dish. Spread mixture in dish and bake until thoroughly hot in center and bubbling slightly, about 18 to 25 minutes. Serve with desired dippers.

*Kim loves to take a loaf of cocktail rye bread and make those slices into bruschetta. Simply brush one side of each slice with melted butter, place butter side down on large rimmed baking sheet, and bake in 425⁰F oven for 4-5 minutes until starting to brown on top. Remove and turn over slices, return to oven and bake until tops are browned and pieces are crispy, but not burned, about 3 -5 more minutes.

Makes about 8 cups dip (24 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD