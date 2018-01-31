× RECIPE: Italian Beef Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwiches

3.25 pounds beef chuck roast

1 very large onion, cut in half and sliced thin

2-3 large cloves garlic, very finely minced

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 packet (0.7 oz.) Good Seasons Italian dressing

1 can (14-15 oz.) reduced sodium beef broth

1 (12 oz.) dark beer (Kim uses stout)

1 jar (8 oz.) Chicago-style Giardiniera vegetables, drained

1 jar (8 oz.) pepperoncini pepper slices, undrained (Reserve juice to use in crock pot)

Large sub or hoagie buns

Provolone cheese slices

Red pepper mayo (recipe below)

Extra Giardiniera and pepperoncini for sandwiches if desired

Cut beef chuck roast into large chunks, cutting off super large pieces of fat, but leaving a fair amount of fat for good flavor. Place beef chunks in a large 7 -8 quart crock pot. Top beef with onion, garlic, crushed red pepper, dry Italian dressing mix, beef broth, beer, Giardiniera mix and pepperoncini slices. Add about ¼ cup reserved juice from pepperoncini.

Lightly toss ingredients in crockpot, so beef gets coated with broth and seasonings. Cover with lid and cook on LOW for 9 hours or until the meat falls apart/shreds easily with a fork. Shred the meat (on a cutting board) and return shredded beef to crock pot and heat on LOW 1 more hour to blend flavors. Serve on buns with provolone cheese and red pepper mayo if desired. Refrigerate leftover Italian beef in a tightly covered container and use within 5 days.

Red Pepper Mayonnaise: Place ½ cup jarred chopped roasted red peppers, ½ cup mayonnaise and 1 chopped clove garlic in a food processor bowl. Cover and process until thoroughly blended. Makes about 2/3 cup mayo.

Makes about 8 -12 beef sandwiches.

Recipe by BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD