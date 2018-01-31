RECIPE: Italian Beef Sandwiches
Italian Beef Sandwiches
- 3.25 pounds beef chuck roast
- 1 very large onion, cut in half and sliced thin
- 2-3 large cloves garlic, very finely minced
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 packet (0.7 oz.) Good Seasons Italian dressing
- 1 can (14-15 oz.) reduced sodium beef broth
- 1 (12 oz.) dark beer (Kim uses stout)
- 1 jar (8 oz.) Chicago-style Giardiniera vegetables, drained
- 1 jar (8 oz.) pepperoncini pepper slices, undrained (Reserve juice to use in crock pot)
- Large sub or hoagie buns
- Provolone cheese slices
- Red pepper mayo (recipe below)
- Extra Giardiniera and pepperoncini for sandwiches if desired
Cut beef chuck roast into large chunks, cutting off super large pieces of fat, but leaving a fair amount of fat for good flavor. Place beef chunks in a large 7 -8 quart crock pot. Top beef with onion, garlic, crushed red pepper, dry Italian dressing mix, beef broth, beer, Giardiniera mix and pepperoncini slices. Add about ¼ cup reserved juice from pepperoncini.
Lightly toss ingredients in crockpot, so beef gets coated with broth and seasonings. Cover with lid and cook on LOW for 9 hours or until the meat falls apart/shreds easily with a fork. Shred the meat (on a cutting board) and return shredded beef to crock pot and heat on LOW 1 more hour to blend flavors. Serve on buns with provolone cheese and red pepper mayo if desired. Refrigerate leftover Italian beef in a tightly covered container and use within 5 days.
Red Pepper Mayonnaise: Place ½ cup jarred chopped roasted red peppers, ½ cup mayonnaise and 1 chopped clove garlic in a food processor bowl. Cover and process until thoroughly blended. Makes about 2/3 cup mayo.
Makes about 8 -12 beef sandwiches.
Recipe by BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD