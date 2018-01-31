× RECIPE: Spicy Buffalo Meatballs

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean/10% fat)

½ cup soft bread crumbs (Kim uses homemade whole wheat bread crumbs)

1 large egg, slightly beaten

½ cup very finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

3 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

Blue cheese and ranch dressings

Celery sticks

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, onion, garlic salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into 32 1-inch meatballs. (Or follow Kim’s square meatball idea below).* Place on rack in broiler pan. Bake 16-20 minutes, until meatballs reach 160⁰F.

While meatballs bake, mix hot pepper sauce, butter and honey in a large bowl. Mix well. Add cooked meatballs to sauce mixture, stirring to cook all meatballs. Serve with toothpicks, celery and blue cheese and ranch dressings.

Makes about 32 meatballs.

*Place meatball mixture in a greased 10x15x1-inch baking pan. Pat into a 6-inch square. Cut into 36 squares, but do not separate the meatballs. Bake for 15 – 20 minutes, until meatballs are thoroughly cooked (160⁰F). Separate meatballs with knife or spatula once they are done. Toss in sauce mixture, or serve on plate with toothpicks and drizzle sauce over all meatballs.

Recipe by BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD