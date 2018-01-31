× Rushville pastor charged with molesting children now faces trespassing charge

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – An Indiana pastor charged with molesting children in his congregation now faces a trespassing charge.

According to the Rushville Police Department, Garry Evans, 72, and his wife, Gay Evans, 70, showed up at a home in the 400 block of North Main Street on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 28, and said they refused to leave until they could speak to someone at the home.

A woman at the home told them they weren’t welcome and ordered them to leave, police said, but Evans and his wife wouldn’t budge. The woman then went inside the home to retrieve a firearm because she felt threatened.

The woman went back to the door and said Gay Evans then tried to take the gun from her. The woman wrestled the firearm back and then locked herself inside the residence, police said.

She told police that she saw Garry Evans and Gay Evans looking into a vehicle on the property. She then chased them away with a baseball bat.

Garry and Gay Evans both face charges of criminal trespass and were taken into custody on Tuesday, police said. Gay Evans faces an additional charge of resisting law enforcement after police said she became “verbally abusive and physically resistant toward officers” during the arrest.

Garry Evans was a pastor at Rushville Baptist Temple when he was arrested in October and accused of molesting a 3-year-old girl. After the allegations came to light, four more girls under the age of 10 said Evans molested them.

The girls told investigators that Evans lured them into his office with the promise of candy, court documents said, and then touched them inappropriately.

In November, when more allegations came to light, Evans attempted to kill himself after bonding out of jail.

A jury trial in the molestation case is scheduled for March 20, 2018.