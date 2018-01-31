Senate Bill: Schools must obtain parents’ permission before teaching students sex education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that would require schools to ask a parent’s permission before teaching students sex education courses.

On Tuesday, the senate passed Senate Bill 65, which “prohibits a school from providing a student with instruction on human sexuality unless the parent of the student or the student (if the student is an adult or an emancipated minor) consents to the instruction.”

The bill is authored by Sen. Dennis Kruse, (R) - District 14. Kruse says he created the bill because he believes some school sex educations curriculums are “borderline pornographic.”

“I think we should have a level of morality in our public schools,” he said.

Kruse says the bill wouldn’t require schools to seek parental permission as long as the curriculum sticks to health standards outlined by the state.

“The health standards, the health and wellness standards in Indiana are very good. Our teachers teach it very well. But some schools and some teachers in the schools go beyond that," Kruse said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education says it has no official position on the bill.

“We set the standards, but we’ve always found success when we allow our local districts to sort of create and tailor the curriculum for their students and communities,” Adam Baker said.

The bill also requires school corporations to make their sexual education instructional material available for “inspection” by parents.

While the organization says they support parental involvement and input in sexual education curriculum, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky says the state should be focused on increased access to “medically accurate and age appropriate sex education,” particularly when it comes to unintended pregnancies.

“The proven standard to reducing those unintended pregnancies is through education. That is the frontline answer,” President and CEO Christie Gillespie said.

