Shooting on northeast side leaves 18-year-old victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday on the city’s northeast side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7500 block of Kingsport Road, near Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street, around 1:20 p.m.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This story is developing.