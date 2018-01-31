× USA Gymnastics receives resignations from board of directors amid fallout from Larry Nassar scandal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors has resigned amid the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

Last week the United States Olympic Committee threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization if they failed to resign. USAG is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country and responsible for picking U.S. national teams.

USAG released the following statement on Wednesday:

“USA Gymnastics has received resignations from all of the members of its Board of Directors, as required by the United States Olympic Committee. USA Gymnastics thanks the Board members for their service. We are grateful for the time and effort each has devoted to USA Gymnastics. We are in the process of moving forward with forming an interim Board of Directors during the month of February, in accordance with the USOC’s requirements. USA Gymnastics will provide information about this process within the next few days. USA Gymnastics embraces not only the changes necessary as called for by the USOC and the Deborah Daniels report, but we also will hold the organization to the highest standards of care and safety in further developing a culture of empowerment for our athletes and members.”

Nassar, a sports doctor for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for molesting gymnasts for over two decades under the guise of medical treatment.