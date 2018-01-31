× Expect a windy and milder Wednesday across central Indiana

Good Wednesday morning! Grab the jacket as you head out because wind chills are in the upper 10s! Temperatures warm above normal to near 50º out ahead of a cold front.

Look for partly sunny skies today with strong winds. Winds will gust up to 40 mph during the morning hours!

Southerly winds remain strong into the afternoon. This evening they weaken behind a cold front.

As the front moves through Thursday, a light mix is possible with scattered evening snow showers. A cold Groundhog’s Day is on the way, with highs only in the mid 20s! Snow chances return over the weekend and light accumulations are possible.