× 15 homeless men overdose at downtown Indy’s Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Within a 48-hour period, 15 homeless men overdosed at the Wheeler Mission, according to the shelter’s chief development officer, Steve Kerr.

Kerr said Thursday that seven of the men were inside the shelter and eight were outside. According to him, all of the men are doing well, except one who is on life-support.

According to IMPD, a total of 21 homeless people experienced “medical issues” consistent with the use of “flakka,” a man-made drug similar to bath salts and spice. Police say this particular mixture may have included other substances like PCP.

IMPD learned of the overdoses Tuesday after being called to the Wheeler Mission in reference to unconscious individuals with delayed responses. The shelter allowed IMPD K9s into the facility to search for narcotics.

Throughout the investigation, local authorities and hospital officials collaborated to identify the distributor of the drugs. As a result, a person of interest was identified and arrested. That person’s name has not been announced.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

FOX59’s Haley Bull is following this story and will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.