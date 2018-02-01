× 15 homeless men overdose on bath salts at downtown Indy’s Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Within a 48-hour period, 15 homeless men overdosed on bath salts at the Wheeler Mission, according to the shelter’s chief development officer, Steve Kerr.

Kerr said Thursday that seven of the men were inside the shelter and eight were outside. According to him, all of the men are doing well, except one who is on life-support.

The overdoses are part of an increase in medical runs to the area near E. Market St. and North Delaware St. IMPD’s Sgt. Christopher Wilburn says officers responded to a total of 21 cases in the area.

Sgt. Wilburn added that bath salts are not regulated and police are investigating the source of the drugs.

FOX59’s Haley Bull is following this story and will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.