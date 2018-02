Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're inviting you to Be Our Guest at a family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant serving delicious, authentic Mexican food. Verde, Flavors of Mexico uses only the freshest ingredients, all prepared daily by our chefs. Their diverse menu features Mexican family recipes that have been passed down for generations. Verde Flavors of Mexico stopped by FOX59 to give us a taste of their most popular menu items.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.