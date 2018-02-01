× Coroner releases identity of 75-year-old victim in south side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Marion County Coroner’s office released the identity of a homicide victim Thursday after he was found dead in his south side home last week.

Ronald Ralston, 75, was found dead in the 1800 block of Inisheer Court, near the intersection of Bluff Road and West Stop 11 Road, around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Police at the scene say a housekeeper arrived at the home and discovered what appeared to be a disturbance with some items missing. She walked out of the house to call 911, and IMPD responded on a robbery call.

Police found Ralston dead inside of the home, where he lived alone. Police have not said how long the mans body was inside the home before the housekeeper arrived.

His cause of death was ruled to be blunt traumatic injuries and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A 2015 white Ford Mustang that was taken from the scene was found Saturday in the 7500 block of Jenison Drive.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with related information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.