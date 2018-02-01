× Glenn Robinson III recalled from G League, may make debut Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Glenn Robinson III may make his season debut on Friday against Charlotte.

In a tweet Thursday night, the Pacers announced they have recalled Glenn Robinson III from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

He finished his rehab assignment in Thursday afternoon’s game against the Wisconsin Herd.

Robinson III notched 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. The former NBA Slam Dunk champion injured his ankle during a practice on Sept. 29.

He is coming off his best year, Robinson III averaged 6.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG and shot 46 percent from the field.

At this time, it is not known what kind of minute restriction Robinson III may face tomorrow night.

Robinson III tweeted that “words can’t describe how great it felt to be back on the court!”

After a lot of speculation, the Pacers also announced Thursday night that Victor OIadipo will officially take part in this year’s Slam Dunk competition