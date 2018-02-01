× IMPD searching for missing 35-year-old man with autism

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man with autism and schizophrenia.

Matthew Starr was last seen in the 6500 block of Cross Key Drive on Wednesday and officials say he functions at a 12-year-old level.

He is 5’5″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Staff at Residential Services is concerned about Starr not taking his medication.

If located, contact Residential Services at 317-471-0750 or Andre Braswell at 317-722-9280.