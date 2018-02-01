Initial report released in assessment of Indiana’s Department of Child Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New details are being released on a review involving Indiana's Department of Child Services.

Last year, Governor Eric Holcomb ordered an independent review into DCS practices and funding. The review was also requested after the former DCS director wrote a scathing letter stating she believed the DCS system was putting children at risk.

On Thursday, The Child Welfare and Practice Group (CWG) released their initial findings in a report.

CWG Independent Consultant, Sue Steib, said so far, the organization has conducted interviews in the central office and with community groups. The review outlines specific areas of evaluation that CWG will research.

A few of those areas include:

Identifying resource needs

Review of policies and practices

Staffing

Direct observation of casework

Review of case files

The report listed strengths vs. challenges found in DCS. Some of the strengths included highly skilled administrative staff and a stated model of practice that incorporates family-centered principles.

Two challenges were noted by CWG including a need for an automated data system. Steib said DCS does have a data system, but the current system is outdated and not user-friendly for employees.

"It’s described to us as not being as easily, as functional as they would like it to be so they can easily obtain the reports that they need," Steib said.

Also noted was the substantial increase in the number of children in foster care. CWG noted in December 2012 there were 8,897 children in foster care in the state. The group noted that number rose to 16,834 in December 2017, per DCS data. Steib said the national average is 5.5 of every 1,000 children. In Indiana, that rate is at 13.

"You’re taking a child out of his or her family is a very consequential decision for children and for families," Steib said.

Newly appointed DCS Director Terry Stigdon is still new to the job, but acknowledged those challenges.

"I'm hearing and seeing stories on the frontlines, which shows me how much work there is before our team," Stigdon said.

Stigdon said she is conducting an assessment parallel to the one CWG is doing. She said she plans to take more time to go out into the field in the state’s different regions.

The review is expected to be complete by June. The next status update is scheduled for March 1.

You can find the initial report as well as the CWG contract by clicking here.