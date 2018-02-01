× It’s a lot colder during today’s Lunchtime Look

Temperatures are a lot colder than we were seeing at lunchtime yesterday.

We’ll see them continue to fall throughout the afternoon as colder air is making its way in from the northwest.

The second of two cold fronts pushing through Central Indiana this afternoon will provide us with a blast of arctic air.

We’ll stay cloudy through the early afternoon. Our air is so dry that any precipitation will likely evaporate before it hits the ground. However, there is still a slight chance for an isolated light snow shower or two.

You’ll feel a big difference heading home from work this afternoon. Wind chill temperatures dropping to the teens by 5 P.M.

The combination of clearing skies (late this afternoon) and cold arctic air will bring back some bitter cold wind chills by tomorrow morning.