RECIPE: Breakfast in Bread
Breakfast in Bread
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup chopped pancetta or bacon
- 4 crusty hard rolls (4 inches wide)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms
- 4 large eggs
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup shredded Gruyere or fontina cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°. In a small skillet, cook pancetta over medium heat until browned, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.
- Meanwhile, cut a thin slice off top of each roll. Hollow out bottom of roll, leaving a 1/2-in.-thick shell (save removed bread for another use); place shells on an ungreased baking sheet.
- Add mushrooms and pancetta to bread shells. Carefully break an egg into each; sprinkle eggs with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 18-22 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Yield: 4 servings.
Recipe ideas provided by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants. For more unique recipe ideas, please visit www.cchconsultants.com