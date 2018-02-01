× Shooting on near east side leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on the city’s near east side Thursday.

Officers were called to the 40 block of Hendricks Place, near East Washington Street and Tecumseh Street, around 11:15 a.m.

A male victim was found shot in the head on the porch of a home. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and police say the injury is life-threatening.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.