Suspects smash glass jewelry cases with hammer, steal more than $100K in merchandise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for two men suspected of smash and grab robberies at jewelry stores around Indianapolis.

“Two people walked in to commit the brazen act,” said IMPD North District Commander Josh Barker.

Police say the men were caught on camera stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from two Kay jewelry stores around the city.

“Their main focus was on the cases in the front of the store,” said Commander Barker.

Last week, investigators say the duo hit the Kay Jewelers at Castleton Square Mall.

“One of them took control of the two employees while the other one did the smash and grab with the hammer,” said Commander Barker.

Detectives say it only took a few seconds for the suspect to smash through the glass jewelry cases.

“He quickly grabbed as much jewelry as possible,” said Commander Barker.

Investigators say the men grabbed so much stuff, they dropped rings and jewels on the floor when they ran out.

“We believe it is the same individual or individuals that were involved in the robbery of the Kay Jewelers on E. Washington St. from last May,” said Commander Barker.

In that case, police say the suspects stole more than $100,000 in merchandise at once.

Now, police are working to track them down before they strike again.

“There is a possibility that these folks are probably dabbling in some other type of criminal activity where they may use the jewelry stolen from the robbery to fund criminal activity,” said Commander Barker.

If you have information on the smash and grab cases or recognize the suspects call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.