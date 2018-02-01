× Turning cold again, temperatures fall through the day

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures right now are the warmest they will be today. Colder air settles in, steadily dropping temperatures to near freezing this afternoon.

Clouds have increased as the system moves through, but precipitation will be limited. Some flurries are possible off and on.

Expect a bitterly cold Friday morning with single-digit temperatures and wind chills below zero. Groundhog Day will be sunny but cold, with highs only in the mid 20s. Another system arrives over the weekend returning snow to the area. Accumulations are possible.