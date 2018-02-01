× What calendar day has produced the most nights at 0-degrees or colder?

What calendar day has produced the most nights at 0-degrees or colder?

It has been 0-degrees or colder 782 times in Indianapolis dating back to 1872. Only 25 (17 percent) of those years on record did not dip to zero or colder.

We’ve already had 11 nights that cold, with seven sub-zero – the coldest on January 2 with -12-degrees!

While the coldest ever temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis is -27-degrees on Jan. 19, 1994, the 10th of January produced 21 zero-degrees or colder readings. The record low on January 10 is -16-degrees.

We average three nights a year at zero or colder annually.