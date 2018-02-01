× What calendar day has produced the most nights at zero-degrees or colder?

It has been 0° or colder 782 times in Indianapolis dating back to 1872. Only 25 (17%) of those years on record it did not dip to zero or colder. We’ve already had 11 nights that cold, with 7 sub-zero – the coldest on January 2nd of -12°!

While the coldest ever temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis in -27° on January 19th, 1994 the 10th of January has produced 21, zero-degrees or colder readings. The record low on the 10th is -16°.