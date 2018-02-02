Weekend warm up brings snow for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCTIC AIR EASES

It is the coldest in over two weeks but this arctic air backs off quickly. Good Friday evening. The low this morning and the high Friday were the coldest since January 18. The connection tho the arctic branch of the jet stream had been severed for over two weeks. A new month brings a new pattern, and more cold air is positioned to surge into central Indiana with more irregularly over the next 10 - 14 days.

WARMER SATURDAY - SNOWY SUNDAY

A warm front will swing through the state Saturday morning bringing a quick warm up to nearly 40-degrees on Saturday. The weekend will open dry but end with snow on Sunday.

There may be slick roads early Sunday morning as the first of two pieces of an unorganized system impacts us on Sunday. A coating to up to 1" is possible before tapering by mid-morning.

A new round of snow is due by afternoon. You will have time to get around Sunday especial around lunch time.

So when will it snow? The peak coverage on snowfall is between 4 am and 10 am, reaching nearly 70% of the area. A break will occur, dropping to only 20% then spike later in the afternoon and early evening and as upper air support movers in overhead.