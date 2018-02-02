× All eyes on Punxsutawney Phil for this year’s Groundhog Day weather prediction

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

Weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil will make that prediction during the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania.

The festivities date back to a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter will continue. If not, it means spring will come early.

But while much of the event focuses on whether Phil sees his shadow during the traditional event, his prediction is actually decided ahead of time by organizers before they gather on Gobbler’s Knob, the hill outside Punxsutawney where Phil makes his annual prediction.

Records dating back to 1887 show that Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter 103 times while calling for an early spring just 18 times.