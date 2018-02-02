× Apartment fire on south side causes road closures; 2 firefighters injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) firefighters were injured Friday while working to put out a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Crews were called to the 5500 block of Rue Royale, located at Regency Park Apartments, on a report of a working apartment fire.

Two IFD firefighters were injured, officials said. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The fire has mostly been knocked down, but it caused Epler Avenue to shut down between State Road 135 and East Street.

This story is developing.