Columbus child dies, possibly from flu

COLUMBUS, Ind.- A Columbus child has died, and her death may be the result of the flu. Seven-year-old Savanna Jessie was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning where she died, and now the Bartholomew County coroner said she did test positive for the flu virus, along with strep throat and Scarlet Fever.

Jessie was only a first grader at Columbus Signature Academy—Lincoln Elementary Campus in Columbus, where Friday school officials said grief counselors were on hand.

“It was sad,” said parent Angie Lowe, who was surprised by the news that Jessie had died, possibly from the flu.

“You heard about people dying from it, but nobody from right here,” said Lowe.

Jessie’s actual cause of death won’t be known until additional testing is done.

“I know the grandmother of the girl, so…it hit home,” said Lowe.

Parents in this close-knit community said it’s a reminder to be careful.

“You take necessary precautions,” said parent and nurse Jennifer Monroe, “encourage hand washing and try to keep them healthy.”

While the coroner is still investigating Jessie’s death, experts say it is not too late to get your flu shot. In fact, the Bartholomew County Health Department will be hosting a flu shot clinic on February 7.