Father restrained in court after rushing Larry Nassar during sentencing hearing

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – The courtroom plunged into chaos on the second day of the final sentencing for Larry Nassar after a distraught father charged at the former doctor in court.

Officers in the courtroom forced the man, Randall Margraves, to the ground, handcuffed him and walked him out of the room. The judge called for a break after the incident.

Margraves is the father of three daughters who were abused by Nassar. He had asked the judge for “five minutes in a locked room” alone with Nassar, whom he referred to as “the demon.”

When the judge declined the man’s request, he charged at Nassar, disrupting the hearing. Two of Margraves’ daughters had delivered impact statements during the sentencing.

This case focuses on Nassar’s conduct at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan, where he treated gymnasts.

Last week, a judge sentenced the disgraced doctor to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting more than a hundred gymnasts.