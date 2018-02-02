Enter to win tickets to the Def Leppard and Journey concert

Foxsutawney Phyllis makes her prediction for Fox59

We know Phil made one at Gobbler's Knob...but we like to do our own thing here at Fox59.  Amazon John from Silly Safaris joined us with Foxsutawney Phyllis to teach us about groundhogs and to see what Phyllis will predict.