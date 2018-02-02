Enter to win tickets to the Def Leppard and Journey concert

Gadget helps diagnose check engine light

Posted 8:48 AM, February 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49AM, February 2, 2018

A new gadget is helping car-owners diagnose the problems behind the check engine light, without having to visit a mechanic. It costs $60, and Rich Demuro is showing us if it's worth the price tag.