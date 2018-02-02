Greenwood police looking for suspects who stole cash, beer, cigarettes from Village Pantry store

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Two men in masks robbed a Greenwood Village Pantry store this week, stealing cash, beer and cigarettes from the store.

According to the incident report from the Greenwood Police Department, the crime happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Village Pantry located at 99 S. Madison Ave. A clerk told police she was in the alley on the east side of the business when two men approached her.

They were wearing black clothes and masks, the woman said, and carried black backpacks. The men approached her, told her to “come on” and then walked into the store. She followed them in; the men proceeded to fill their bags with 44 Magnum beer, the report said.

One of the men took $40 from the cash register while the other went into the cigarette area and took several cartons. Both men then left the store.

The clerk reported hearing a gunshot after they left; she told police she didn’t see a gun displayed during the theft. Police found a spent .40-caliber shell casing on the ground in the parking lot.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the robbery, which showed one suspect was dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, white tennis shoes and a white mask. The other suspect wore a black hoodie, blue jeans with the knees torn out, brown boots and an American flag mask.

Surveillance footage also showed one of the robbers was carrying a silver semiautomatic pistol. Police said the suspects didn’t leave any physical evidence behind and kept their hands completely covered.

Surveillance cameras didn’t capture any video of the suspect’s getaway vehicle. The case remains under investigation.