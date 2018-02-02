× IMPD arrests 52-year-old man following woman’s murder on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police announced Friday they have made an arrest in the murder of 49-year-old Catrina Russell.

52-year-old Fredrick Ford was arrested after he was initially named a person of interest on Monday.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched on the report of a person shot to the 2800 block of E. New York St.

They located Russell in the parking lot of a business suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspected vehicle was a grey Lexus sedan which reportedly fled from the scene. They later found it abandoned in the 1500 block of N. Kealing Ave.

The next night, Ford was named a person of interest.

Anyone with more information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.