× IMPD arrests two people in connection with up to 25 overdoses near Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested two people in connection with up to 25 overdoses in downtown Indianapolis at Wheeler Mission and the surrounding area this week.

IMPD says Melvin Cannon, 59, and Nathaniel Davis, 63, were both arrested on Wednesday night. Police say they were involved in the distribution of drugs that led to the overdoses.

The investigation began around 9 p.m. on Thursday when IMPD first received reports of unconscious people at Wheeler Mission. Officers were dispatched to the area, and they continued to respond to runs about unconscious people through January 31.

Police say the total number of people who overdosed was between 21 and 25. The overdose victims were both inside Wheeler Mission and outside near the shelter. They experienced “medical issues” consistent with the use of “flakka,” a street name for spice. Police say this particular mixture may have included other illegal substances like PCP. They were all seen by IFD and medics, but police say a lot of them refused treatment.

Initially, it wasn’t clear if someone left the drugs at Wheeler Mission or if someone brought the product inside. A K-9 unit went inside the shelter, but no drugs were found. IMPD was able to make the arrests after a coordinated effort between all of the units downtown.

“Unfortunately, we had a lot of people take something. We’re still trying to figure out what it was, but it caused them to become unconscious. So one of the things we did was we staged an ambulance at Wheeler Mission for a quicker response in the event that someone else went down, which happened throughout the day. And since then, we’ve only had one additional person who overdosed,” said IMPD Downtown District Commander Phil Burton.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone else was involved.