New data shows 136 Hoosiers have died from flu this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The new flu report released on Friday shows that 136 Hoosiers have died this season.

That’s up from last week’s report of 107 people. That means in just the past two weeks, 57 people have died.

Of the 136 people who have died across the state, 13 have died in Marion County, 9 in Hamilton and 6 in Shelby.

Indiana’s activity code remains high as the influenza virus remains widespread this season.