× Northside neighbors discuss coyote issues after woman hires company to trap, kill, and remove aggressive

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Coyotes roaming near Castleton have become a hot topic of conversation for Northside neighbors.

“There has been a lot of chatter online about the coyotes,” said neighbor Susan Brown.

Brown says her Nextdoor App has been flooded with pictures of coyotes roaming around the neighborhood and posts about the wild animals coming too close for comfort.

“I’m not afraid of coyotes. They are pretty opportunistic,” said Brown.

Although Brown may not be worried, other neighbors are.

“One of the neighborhoods west of here somebody trapped a coyote,” said Brown.

The woman who hired that trapping company did not want to be identified but says she paid around $400.00 for the company to come out, trap the coyote, kill it, and remove it from her property. A decision she says she made after her dog was bitten and nearly killed by a coyote.

“I said I have got to do something because we cannot live like this, in fear that there are coyotes. It is not an irrational fear because it really did attack my dog,” said the woman.

She then posted about the trapping in a neighborhood chat. The post led Brown to launch a neighborhood meeting about how to handle coyotes and other wildlife. Brown says wildlife experts will be at the meeting to address ways to live with coyotes instead of killing them.

“Leave the coyotes alone and keep an eye on your small dogs,” said Brown.

Even though the trapping may upset some neighbors, the Department of Natural Resources says hiring a nuisance wildlife control group to trap, kill, and remove a coyote is within the law.

DNR suggests removing food sources and trying to scare off the animals with other tactics before calling a trapper.

Neighbors plan to meet with wildlife experts on February 7th at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Allisonville Elementary School to discuss ways to deal with coyotes in your area.