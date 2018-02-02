× Randolph County man arrested on molestation, rape, incest charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Delaware County arrested a man from Lynn, Indiana on charges of child molestation, rape, and incest on Thursday.

Randolph County authorities began investigating a report of child molestation on January 29, 2018. According to court documents, Douglas Hunt, 60, was identified as the suspect. One of the victims told police Hunt acted violently toward her and punished her by putting his cigarettes out on her back when she refused to act out pornography scenes.

He’s also accused of smoking marijuana in a bathroom and blowing smoke in another victim’s face.

Hunt, who is a truck driver, was pulled over in Daleville. He was taken into custody and later charged with 10 counts of child molestation, five counts of rape, and incest.

He is currently in the Randolph County Jail.