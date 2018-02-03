Apartment fire victims will move into other units next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - The 26 people displaced after a large fire broke out at a south side apartment complex should be into other units starting Monday. The fire broke out around 2:30 Friday afternoon at the Regency Park Apartments.

Fire investigators estimate the damage totals roughly $300,000. An employee at the apartment's leasing office said she expects the costs to be even higher.

She and other neighbors shared several videos from the first few minutes of the fire. In the videos, people can be heard screaming and panicking. Someone yells for people to get out.

One witness said a mother had to make two trips to bring her children to safety.

"She took the first two and got them out," said neighbor Timothy Deckard. "Then went back in and got the second two and brought them out, and she came out.”

Brea, a property manager for the apartments was working when the fire started. She said she had to run to the units and tell people to get outside. Some people weren't sure what to do when she opened their door.

“A lot of them were hiding in corners," she said. "We had to pull them out."

Brea said several neighbors were walking up to the fire and she and the staff had to tell them to back away.

Many of the victims are spending the weekend at a nearby hotel, according to Brea. The American Red Cross is helping with the costs for the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army said their organization may be asked to help next week, if people still can't get into their place.

Brea said empty units have been getting move-in ready to allow the families impacted to move in starting Monday.

Bilingual neighbors have helped management work with victims to help replace items destroyed by the flames.

The complex is accepting gift cards or other donations to help the families.

“We’re trying to get lists from each family for the kids," she said. “I’m working with the Red Cross and Catholic Charities as far as food, clothes, household items and things as big as beds."

Items can be dropped off at the leasing office or mailed to:

Regency Park, Indy

5524 Rue Royale

Indianapolis, IN 46227

Each donation will be received with a signed verification.

Four firefighters were hurt while on the scene. Originally one believed he had broken an arm, but x-rays turned up negative. Another firefighter was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a concussion.

No residents were hurt.