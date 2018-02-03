× Police find guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo and drugs during search warrant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested two men after discovering hundreds of rounds of multi-caliber ammunition, guns, drugs and cash, among other items, while serving a search warrant, according to IMPD.

Investigators said Friday, IMPD North District Narcotics and Flex teams served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Caroline Ave. A SWAT team found three people inside who were detained while the home was searched. The investigation is part of a larger effort to combat recent violence.

“They’re hungry to make the sound arrests and bring those people responsible for inflicting so much damage in the community I think the message is clear,” IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn said.

Police said they found two firearms, approximately 3 oz. of cocaine, approximately 15 grams of marijuana, hundreds of rounds of multi-caliber ammunition, a bullet proof vest, high capacity drum style magazines and more than $1,100 in cash.

“These individuals had body armor, had high capacity magazines, multiple firearms, cash, I mean you name it, and they were terrorizing in essence this community. So we’re glad to see them be caught, but more importantly the community’s glad,” Wilburn said.

Police said they arrested Jonathan Talley, 25, and Mose Bell, 42. Police said both have prior convictions for serious and violent crimes.

Police said Talley was arrested for serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun as a domestic batterer, dealing and possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police said Bell was arrested for serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, dealing and possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police said Kaylena Toney, 23, was arrested on a warrant related to traffic offenses.

“What we’re saying is enough’s enough. We’ve had enough. The community has had enough and they’re really really galvanized to make a difference,” Wilburn said.