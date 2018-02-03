× Snow showers ahead of Sunday’s big game

A breezy night out ahead of snow and colder temperatures tomorrow. Winds staying out of tonight and gusting near 25-35 mph.

Lows will get into the lower 30’s tonight but the wind chill will make it feel closer to the lower 20’s.

Be careful on the roads in the morning. A few light rain/snow showers possible tonight. The best timing for accumulating snow will be between 4 to 10 am tomorrow. Some of that snow could mix with rain at time.

Light snow showers will linger through the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Totals are trending closer to less than an inch by the time this system moves out Sunday night. We’re colder tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 30’s by late morning and dropping quickly through the afternoon.

An arctic high pressure settles in Sunday night, leaving us cold with wind chills near and below zero by Monday morning.

We have an active week ahead with several chances for snow.