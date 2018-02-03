× Tracking snow Sunday after a cloudy Saturday

Welcome to your weekend! Temperatures are cold, in the lower 20s this morning but we feel closer to the lower 10s. There will be a few peaks of sunshine today as afternoon highs climb to near 40º.

Overnight winds strengthen as a cold front moves into the area. Snow develops after midnight and remains scattered through mid morning Sunday.

Light snowfall totals expected with up to 2″ possible in central Indiana.

Arctic high pressure returns Sunday night into Monday, dropping wind chills below zero Monday morning. Snow is back late Monday night into Wednesday morning. Roads may become slick.