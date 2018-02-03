Woman sent to the hospital after fire on Indy’s west side Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Around 10:15 p.m. Friday night, crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a working apartment fire.
Upon arrival, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a unit in the West Arms Apartment Complex.
Officials say one woman was transported to Eskenazi for non-life threatening injuries.
Three townhouses total were damaged by the blaze, with one unit sustaining more severe fire and smoke damage.
Wayne Township Victims Assistance is working with residents displaced by the fire.
Right now, the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.