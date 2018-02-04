2 women die after Humvee crashes into river in southwest Indiana

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – Two Oaktown women died around 1 a.m. Sunday after the Humvee they were riding in inadvertently drove off an embankment and into the Wabash River.

Police say Breezie Mason, 33, and Meaghan Meeks, 32, were four-wheeling with their husbands, Kyle and Cody, in a Knox County field at the time of the incident. According to police, Kyle and Cody were able to get out of the vehicle and swim to the embankment, but their wives were not.

The two men then reportedly ran about 1.5 miles back to Kyle’s home to get help, but the residence didn’t have a telephone and the men’s cell phones were in the river.

Cody then ran to a nearby home to call for help while Kyle went back to the scene.

Emergency crews arrived and located the vehicle, but due to a strong current, they had a difficult time removing it from the river. Crews located both women when they pulled the vehicle to the surface at about 10:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No foul play is suspected. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.