Beech Grove police investigating after person shot at busy bowling alley

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – One person is shot at a busy bowling alley in Beech Grove late Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers with Beech Grove Police Department responded to a shooting at Beech Grove Bowl.

One victim was shot in the leg in the parking lot and was taken to Methodist and in good condition.

Police say the shooting started with an altercation inside the 24-hour bowling alley, then progressed outside.

Lieutenant Matt Smith with BPD says there were reports that multiple rounds were fired towards the building from the parking lot.

Thankfully, no one was hit by one of those stray bullets.

“We had lots of children bowling, we had families in there bowling,” he said.

One person was injured by broken glass but sustained no major injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Police say they have a possible suspect and are further investigating.

We will keep you updated.