Community reacts to tragic loss of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The community is reacting to the tragic loss of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

Many current and former players and coaches have shared their thoughts about Edwin.

Take a look at how the community and the country are reacting to this horrible loss on Super Bowl Sunday.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

Fly high 53!! Look over us brother .. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) February 4, 2018

R.I.P E. Jack…. 1Love — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) February 4, 2018

My heart is absolutely crushed by the news of our brother & teammate Edwin Jackson. Please say a prayer for his family. 🙏#53 — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) February 4, 2018

Tragic story involving @Colts Edwin Jackson and Jeffrey Monroe of Avon. Hoping for the best to their friends & family. — Jake Query (@jakequery) February 4, 2018

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed this morning by an alleged drunk driver. Drunk driving is unacceptable and we must never tolerate it. It kills and harms way too many people. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 4, 2018