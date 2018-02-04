Couple gets married inside Muncie Best Buy

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie couple decided to forgo an extravagant wedding and instead exchange vows at the place that brought them together – Best Buy.

Taylor and Caleb Mace say they originally wanted to have a small ceremony at the Delaware County Courthouse. But when they discovered that they are no longer performed there, Taylor’s mother suggested getting hitched at the electronics store.

Best Buy is the place where the couple first met and both still work there.

When the couple proposed the idea to their managers, Taylor says they got extremely excited and came up with the idea to transform the store’s warehouse.

“They did a fantastic job with it and I’m so glad it ended up happening this way!” Taylor told FOX59.