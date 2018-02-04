× Daniel Nations, person of interest in Delphi murders, arrested in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Daniel Nations, a person of interest in the murders of two Delphi teens, is back in Indiana.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office sent officers to retrieve Nations from Colorado, where he was arrested and accused of threatening hikers on a trail with a hatchet.

Nations was wanted on a warrant out of Johnson County for failing to register as a sex offender. He’s since been booked into the county jail on that charge. Sheriff Doug Cox says he does not know when Nations’ first court date will be in connection with the latest charge.

As for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police have not formally connected Nations to the crimes. Detectives have said that they have no information that specifically includes or excludes Nations as a suspect in the Carroll County killings.

The murders remain unsolved. Police have released a photo and sketch of the suspected killer in the case along with a short audio clip of a man saying, “Down the hill.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about the Delphi case to call 844-459-5786 or email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.